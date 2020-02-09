Empty shelves at Fusion supermarket in Lok Fu. Stocks at grocery chains are being wiped out by panicked buyers. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong’s top officials assure public of sufficient food supply in city amid coronavirus outbreak and border quarantine measures
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says ‘rumours are like the virus’, appealing to people not to mislead others
- Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan urges grocery chains to restock promptly so buyers will not be worried at sight of empty shelves
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
