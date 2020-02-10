Hard-core activists back off but coronavirus helping to maintain momentum of city’s anti-government movement. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
A new strain of resistance? How the coronavirus crisis is changing Hong Kong’s protest movement

  • Hard-core activists back off but contagion helping to maintain momentum of city’s anti-government movement
  • Mass strikes threat as new unions emerge ready to wreak havoc during this crisis, or the next
Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:57am, 10 Feb, 2020

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.

