A security guard at Whampoa Garden disinfects the entry key pad outside the building. Photo: Minnie Chan
Coronavirus: the frontline workers left to keep Hong Kong safe without adequate protection against deadly infection
- Shortage of face masks leaves security guards, cleaners, and public transport workers at risk of catching disease
- Survey shows city’s cleaning services sector only has enough masks to last for about two weeks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
