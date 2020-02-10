(From left) Michael Chan, principal; Elaine Tang, founder of Mamashare; and Paul Yip from HKU. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Free live-streamed videos launched for Hong Kong parents and children in mental wellness drive amid class suspensions caused by coronavirus
- Content ranges from parent-child yoga exercises to family games, hosted by principals from kindergartens and other schools
- Platform is part of bid to ensure mental well-being as people are forced to stay home in difficult times
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
(From left) Michael Chan, principal; Elaine Tang, founder of Mamashare; and Paul Yip from HKU. Photo: Xiaomei Chen