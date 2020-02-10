(From left) Michael Chan, principal; Elaine Tang, founder of Mamashare; and Paul Yip from HKU. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Free live-streamed videos launched for Hong Kong parents and children in mental wellness drive amid class suspensions caused by coronavirus

  • Content ranges from parent-child yoga exercises to family games, hosted by principals from kindergartens and other schools
  • Platform is part of bid to ensure mental well-being as people are forced to stay home in difficult times
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:36am, 10 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

(From left) Michael Chan, principal; Elaine Tang, founder of Mamashare; and Paul Yip from HKU. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.

Coronavirus outbreak