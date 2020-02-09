Passengers on board the World Dream cruise ship. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 3,600 passengers and crew members on World Dream cruise stranded in Hong Kong can finally leave ship after quarantine ends

  • Crew members suspected to have come into contact with earlier infected passengers test negative for coronavirus, meaning rest on board are safe
  • Vessel has been docked at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal for more than four days
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Natalie Wong and Kanis Leung

Updated: 3:30pm, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Passengers on board the World Dream cruise ship. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.

Coronavirus outbreak