Passengers wearing medical masks ride an MTR train in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: calls mount for Hong Kong government to make surgical masks a reserved commodity like rice

  • Panic buying and citywide shortfall raise questions as camps from across political divide pile pressure on authorities
  • Former official points to how colonial government regulated rice as a lesson current administration can learn for mask supply
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 3:42pm, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Passengers wearing medical masks ride an MTR train in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung joined the Post in 2000, covering fields ranging from politics and the integration between Hong Kong and China. He became assistant editor-in-chief of Ming Pao in 2017 and returned to the Post the following year. He is author of Hong Kong’s Watershed: The 1967 riots (Hong Kong University Press, 2009).

Coronavirus outbreak