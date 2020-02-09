Passengers wearing medical masks ride an MTR train in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Coronavirus: calls mount for Hong Kong government to make surgical masks a reserved commodity like rice
- Panic buying and citywide shortfall raise questions as camps from across political divide pile pressure on authorities
- Former official points to how colonial government regulated rice as a lesson current administration can learn for mask supply
