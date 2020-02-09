Residents unhappy with plans for a nearby quarantine facility quarrel with riot police at Lakeside Garden in Sai Kung who warned them they were taking part in an illegal assembly. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: with 468 quarantined on Day 1 of border scheme, officials ask for understanding as facility needs grow
- ‘Three of our camps are getting full, and we might need more camps if the epidemic continues,’ the food and health secretary told a radio programme
- Random checks on the self-quarantined by police had so far turned up no rule-breaking, she said
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Residents unhappy with plans for a nearby quarantine facility quarrel with riot police at Lakeside Garden in Sai Kung who warned them they were taking part in an illegal assembly. Photo: Nora Tam