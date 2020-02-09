Residents unhappy with plans for a nearby quarantine facility quarrel with riot police at Lakeside Garden in Sai Kung who warned them they were taking part in an illegal assembly. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: with 468 quarantined on Day 1 of border scheme, officials ask for understanding as facility needs grow

  • ‘Three of our camps are getting full, and we might need more camps if the epidemic continues,’ the food and health secretary told a radio programme
  • Random checks on the self-quarantined by police had so far turned up no rule-breaking, she said
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:50pm, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Residents unhappy with plans for a nearby quarantine facility quarrel with riot police at Lakeside Garden in Sai Kung who warned them they were taking part in an illegal assembly. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng

Lilian joined the Post in 2019 as senior reporter covering Hong Kong’s housing, land and development policies. She started her career at Ming Pao in 2010 and was then a principal reporter at i-Cable News. She has won awards for her reporting on a major discovery of Sung relics near the planned To Kwa Wan railway station.

Coronavirus outbreak