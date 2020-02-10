A new study shows that while mortality rates for cardiovascular disease and cancer have dropped among diabetics, the same is not true for phneumonia. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: pneumonia mortality rates for diabetics remain troubling, study shows, as Hong Kong’s first fatality confirmed to have disease

  • Study in the spotlight following revelations that first coronavirus fatalities in Hong Kong and Guangdong province both suffered from diabetes
  • Experts call for youths to undergo early screening as findings show sharp dip in elderly mortality rates but almost none for younger diabetics
Victor Ting
Updated: 11:42am, 10 Feb, 2020

