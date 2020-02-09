Passengers queue up to finally disembark from the World Dream cruise ship on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: nine members of same family confirmed with disease in Hong Kong after sharing hotpot and barbecue meal
- Nine of 10 new cases on Sunday had been to a family gathering on January 19 at the Lento Party Room in Kwun Tong
- Health authorities warn of ‘major difficulties’ in tracing possible virus carriers because some might only show mild flu-like symptoms at early stage
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Passengers queue up to finally disembark from the World Dream cruise ship on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong