Hong Kong’s public investigating authorities under pressure to probe unauthorised use of masks meant for civil servants

  • Ombudsman spokeswoman says department has received a dozen complaints relating to the use of masks meant to be used by officials
  • Post investigation reveals some officials never took stock of masks the government produced before the coronavirus outbreak
Updated: 9:22am, 11 Feb, 2020

