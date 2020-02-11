Volunteer officers from the Correctional Services Department produce masks at Lo Wu on February 7, 2020. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s public investigating authorities under pressure to probe unauthorised use of masks meant for civil servants
- Ombudsman spokeswoman says department has received a dozen complaints relating to the use of masks meant to be used by officials
- Post investigation reveals some officials never took stock of masks the government produced before the coronavirus outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
