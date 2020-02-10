A tourist checks out from a hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
Where are our guidelines? Hotel sector says government has not provided details on quarantine measures amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Since Saturday all arrivals from mainland China have to be quarantined, with non-locals staying at hotels, but a union is opposing the move
  • Hotels contacted say there are no guidelines in place to handle such guests, while lawmaker expects more details soon as plan was rushed
Cannix Yau and Chan Ho-him

