Hotpot is usually enjoyed by Hongkongers in winter.
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Can a hotpot meal infect you with the coronavirus? Hong Kong businesses shun menu item amid outbreak and news of family infection

  • Industry members lament plunge in business as entire catering sector, already hammered by months of protests, braces for impact of outbreak
  • Experts mixed on whether the risk of infection from hotpot meals is any different from being in crowded situations
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 9:25am, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hotpot is usually enjoyed by Hongkongers in winter.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun is a news reporter on the Hong Kong desk of the South China Morning Post. She writes on issues that matter to the city’s residents, including geographic communities, ethnic minorities or those brought together by common causes and interests.

Coronavirus outbreak