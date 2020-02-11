Hotpot is usually enjoyed by Hongkongers in winter.
Can a hotpot meal infect you with the coronavirus? Hong Kong businesses shun menu item amid outbreak and news of family infection
- Industry members lament plunge in business as entire catering sector, already hammered by months of protests, braces for impact of outbreak
- Experts mixed on whether the risk of infection from hotpot meals is any different from being in crowded situations
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hotpot is usually enjoyed by Hongkongers in winter.