A health worker disinfects a public walkway near Hong Mei House in Cheung Hong Estate, in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: four more residents at Tsing Yi estate where evacuations took place are showing symptoms, but officials say don’t compare it to Sars’ Amoy Gardens outbreak

  • Emergency operation targeted 23 households on Monday night, with officials still trying to contact nine more
  • But health expert says incident is different to 2003 and there is no need to panic
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Tony Cheung and Chris Lau

Updated: 12:31pm, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A health worker disinfects a public walkway near Hong Mei House in Cheung Hong Estate, in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.

Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.

Coronavirus outbreak