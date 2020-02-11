A health worker disinfects a public walkway near Hong Mei House in Cheung Hong Estate, in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: four more residents at Tsing Yi estate where evacuations took place are showing symptoms, but officials say don’t compare it to Sars’ Amoy Gardens outbreak
- Emergency operation targeted 23 households on Monday night, with officials still trying to contact nine more
- But health expert says incident is different to 2003 and there is no need to panic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A health worker disinfects a public walkway near Hong Mei House in Cheung Hong Estate, in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang