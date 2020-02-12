City residents don masks during the 2003 Sars outbreak. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Coronavirus: for Hong Kong Sars victims and frontline workers, contagion’s spread awakens dark memories
- While health officials have cautioned against comparisons between the case at Cheung Hong Estate and 2003’s Amoy Gardens outbreak, this week’s scenes have brought a sense of deja vu
- Four of those affected back then share their stories
