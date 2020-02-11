All people entering Hong Kong from mainland China or those with relevant travel history there will be quarantined under the government system that took effect on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong woman in breach of coronavirus quarantine order by visiting Kowloon Bay office and attending Sha Tin business meeting says system is ‘waste of time’

  • Sham Shui Po resident visited locations in Kowloon and New Territories, breaching stay-at-home order that carries possible jail sentence
  • City leader tells those quarantined it is their ‘civic responsibility’ to comply with orders
Updated: 6:30pm, 11 Feb, 2020

