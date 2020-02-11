Professor Terence Lau, director of innovation and technology development at PolyU, says the invention can speed up diagnosis for respiratory infections. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Researchers from Hong Kong’s PolyU develop diagnostic system to identify up to 40 types of bacteria or viruses causing respiratory infections
- Professor Terence Lau, director of innovation and technology development at PolyU, says the invention can speed up diagnosis for respiratory infections
- A test in the new system is expected to cost a few hundred Hong Kong dollars, while existing tests cost more than HK$1,000 (US$129) for each examination
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
