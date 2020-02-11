Private doctors are stepping in to ease the burden on Hong Kong’s public health care system amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Handout
Doctors at Hong Kong Asia Heart Centre offer surgeries at low cost to ease burden on public health care system amid coronavirus outbreak
- Hong Kong Asia Heart Centre says it will offer heart operations starting from HK$67,000 (US$8,630) to make emergency services affordable to public hospital patients
- It generally charges between HK$100,000 and HK$130,000 for percutaneous coronary intervention, which opens up narrow or blocked blood vessels in the heart
