Private doctors are stepping in to ease the burden on Hong Kong’s public health care system amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Doctors at Hong Kong Asia Heart Centre offer surgeries at low cost to ease burden on public health care system amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Hong Kong Asia Heart Centre says it will offer heart operations starting from HK$67,000 (US$8,630) to make emergency services affordable to public hospital patients
  • It generally charges between HK$100,000 and HK$130,000 for percutaneous coronary intervention, which opens up narrow or blocked blood vessels in the heart
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Albert Han
Albert Han

Updated: 7:57pm, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Private doctors are stepping in to ease the burden on Hong Kong’s public health care system amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Albert Han

Albert Han

Albert Han is a Graduate Trainee reporter for the Post. He joined in 2019 after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, he worked as a freelance journalist in Barcelona, Spain, covering the Catalan independence movement in 2017.

Coronavirus outbreak: All stories