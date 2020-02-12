Health workers at Hong Mei House in Tsing Yi after two people in the block were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus in your toilet? How a Hong Kong policy change on pipes may have caused this

  • Public housing tenants were not allowed to modify bathroom pipes until new guidelines were released in August 2016
  • Reclassification may have allowed coronavirus to travel 10 storeys down in a Tsing Yi housing estate – resulting in an evacuation in early hours of Tuesday
Updated: 8:20am, 12 Feb, 2020

Lilian joined the Post in 2019 as senior reporter covering Hong Kong’s housing, land and development policies. She started her career at Ming Pao in 2010 and was then a principal reporter at i-Cable News. She has won awards for her reporting on a major discovery of Sung relics near the planned To Kwa Wan railway station.

