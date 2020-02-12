Normal postal services will be resumed from Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hongkong Post to increase manpower and offer night deliveries to cope with surge in parcels of masks amid coronavirus outbreak
- Post offices have been delivering mails on alternate days as government made special work arrangements to reduce risks of community transmission of virus
- Normal services will be resumed from Wednesday as the daily volume of incoming mail surged by 80 per cent this week amid a shortage of masks
