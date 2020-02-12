Food and Environmental Hygiene Department staff arrive at Hong Mei House, where Covid-19 infections have been confirmed. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Social welfare staff taken ill at coronavirus-hit Hong Kong housing block Hong Mei House
- The five worked at a family service centre in the building, where more than 100 residents were evacuated during Tuesday’s early hours
- Five other people related to the building have already been confirmed as infected
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
