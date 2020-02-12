Protesters in Fo Tan holding up slogans against a plan to turn a public estate into a quarantine site. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

About 100 people protest in Hong Kong over plan to use Fo Tan public housing estate as quarantine site

  • Residents who were supposed to move in after years of waiting lament how they were only informed last minute and had their hopes crushed
  • District councillor vows to hold another protest over the weekend
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Protesters in Fo Tan holding up slogans against a plan to turn a public estate into a quarantine site. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.

Coronavirus outbreak