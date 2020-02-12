Protesters in Fo Tan holding up slogans against a plan to turn a public estate into a quarantine site. Photo: Sam Tsang
About 100 people protest in Hong Kong over plan to use Fo Tan public housing estate as quarantine site
- Residents who were supposed to move in after years of waiting lament how they were only informed last minute and had their hopes crushed
- District councillor vows to hold another protest over the weekend
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
