The worker suspected of having contracted the coronavirus was thought to have returned to the government’s Admiralty headquarters on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: worker at Hong Kong government headquarters suspected as infected
- Meanwhile, city’s 51st confirmed patient is distantly related to a 66-year-old man already in hospital with the virus
- Medical source says second recovered patient set to be discharged
