‘My presence is needed’: the Wuhan hospital founder in Hong Kong who raced to coronavirus epicentre knowing full well of impending lockdown
- Businessman Tse Chun-ming is now among 2,000 Hongkongers stranded in Hubei province, but says he is there for staff morale and to oversee resources
- Two Hongkongers are among Covid-19 patients warded at his hospital despite lack of space, after city’s trade office contacted Tse
Hong Kong businessman Tse Chun-Ming at the Wuhan Asia General Hospital he founded. Photo: Handout