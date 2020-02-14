Hong Kong businessman Tse Chun-Ming at the Wuhan Asia General Hospital he founded. Photo: Handout
‘My presence is needed’: the Wuhan hospital founder in Hong Kong who raced to coronavirus epicentre knowing full well of impending lockdown

  • Businessman Tse Chun-ming is now among 2,000 Hongkongers stranded in Hubei province, but says he is there for staff morale and to oversee resources
  • Two Hongkongers are among Covid-19 patients warded at his hospital despite lack of space, after city’s trade office contacted Tse
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Feb, 2020

