Coronavirus: four thousand low-income families have to wait longer to get public housing flats as government converts Fo Tan estate into quarantine centre

  • Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan, which has 4,800 flats, will be used as Hong Kong’s fifth quarantine site as four other facilities are already full
  • Families may have to wait for three to six months to move in, until the outbreak is over and sanitisation is carried out, Housing Authority adviser says
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:08pm, 13 Feb, 2020

