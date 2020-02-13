The FEHD Staff Rights Union has warned street cleaning services will suffer if its employees are deployed to collect trash from those under quarantine. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: cleaners sent to collect rubbish from quarantined Hongkongers given ‘no guidelines or demonstrations’ on how to use protective equipment
- Street cleaners made to draw lots to decide who had to remove trash from flats of about 1,100 people under quarantine
- Food and Environmental Hygiene Department Staff Rights Union says practice exposes workers to risk and increases chance of virus spreading
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The FEHD Staff Rights Union has warned street cleaning services will suffer if its employees are deployed to collect trash from those under quarantine. Photo: K. Y. Cheng