Shun Chi-ming spent nine years as director of the Hong Kong Observatory. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong Observatory chief Shun Chi-ming retires from weather forecaster after 34 years and starts new career with UN agency

  • Shun Chi-ming will start as director of services at the World Meteorological Organisation in Geneva
  • Observatory assistant director Dr Cheng Cho-ming will take over in the top job from Saturday
Topic |   Climate change
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:41pm, 13 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Shun Chi-ming spent nine years as director of the Hong Kong Observatory. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Zoe Low is a reporter at the Post, joining in 2018. Previously, she was an intern at The News Lens International in Taipei, covering Taiwan-China relations and foreign policy and social issues around Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. She graduated from the London School of Economics and the National Chengchi University in Taiwan.

Climate change