A medical worker wearing protective gear stands outside a lift at Hong Kong’s Princess Margaret Hospital on February 4. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: new mask guidelines rankle union as Hospital Authority urges longer use amid citywide shortage
- Employees alliance argue authority is making case by selectively highlighting Centres for Disease Control recommendations
- Public Doctors Association chairwoman cautions timing poor for another union-authority row
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A medical worker wearing protective gear stands outside a lift at Hong Kong’s Princess Margaret Hospital on February 4. Photo: AFP