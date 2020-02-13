A chilly spell is expected next week as a cold front will move across Guangdong province over the weekend. Photo: Winson Wong
Approaching cold front to bring mercury down in Hong Kong next week
- Friday morning will be rainy with a few spells of heavy shower and squally thunderstorm, because of an upper-air disturbance
- On Monday and Tuesday, the lowest temperature will be around 10 degrees Celsius in the urban areas, and a few degrees lower in the New Territories
Topic | Hong Kong weather
