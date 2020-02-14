A man is in critical condition after suffering shortness of breath for more than 10 days and has been intubated in Princess Margaret Hospital. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms three new cases, bringing city’s total to 56

  • A man is in critical condition after suffering shortness of breath for more than 10 days
  • Another person who tested positive for virus is cousin of previously infected case, while third infected patient works in Sheung Wan restaurant
Alvin Lum and Fiona Sun

Updated: 5:32pm, 14 Feb, 2020

