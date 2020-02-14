Alvin Lai (left), Joe Fan and Iris Li have invented an easy and cheap method for making home-made masks. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
How to make your own mask: Hong Kong scientists reveal temporary solution for those unable to get protective gear because of panic buying and price-gouging

  • Thousands have queued overnight outside pharmacies and prices have spiked because of dwindling supplies
  • Lab tests by City University find home-made masks achieve 80 to 90 per cent function of regular ones in terms of filtration of aerosol and droplets
Updated: 6:15pm, 14 Feb, 2020

