Dr Poon Tak-lun, in charge of the Department of Rehabilitation at the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital, says a team of 60 doctors and nurses wants to go to Wuhan to treat coronavirus patients there. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong doctors and nurses working in Shenzhen hospital plan to go to Wuhan to treat patients

  • Poon Tak-lun from University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital says a team of 60 doctors and nurses wants to go to Wuhan on a special flight on Sunday
  • But the trip is still to be confirmed as all access to the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak has been cut off, hospital head Lo Chung-mau says
Karen Zhang
Updated: 12:19pm, 15 Feb, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak