Residents placed into quarantine will be free to return to their homes in Hong Mei House after all tested negative for the coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hongkongers evacuated from infected Tsing Yi housing block return home
- More than 100 residents of Hong Mei House, on the Cheung Hong Estate, tested negative for Covid-19
- Four living at the public housing block were previously confirmed as infected, with toilet piping suspected as a cause of transmission
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Residents placed into quarantine will be free to return to their homes in Hong Mei House after all tested negative for the coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong