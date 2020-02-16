People purchased local farm vegetables at Mapopo Community Farm, in Ma Shi Po Village in Fanling. 09FEB20 SCMP / Dickson Lee
Amid price hikes for mainland produce during coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong farms getting used to an unfamiliar sight – queues
- While fresh vegetables are still found on supermarket shelves, soaring prices mean local farmers are suddenly price competitive
- But numerous community farmers in the New Territories are facing eviction this year to make room for residential developments
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
