There is a shortage of masks in Hong Kong and hospitals are also facing a supply crunch. Photo: Sun Yeung
Coronavirus: no new confirmed cases in Hong Kong but health officials say no reason to believe outbreak has reached peak
- But with the good news came a warning from health officials over their dwindling supplies of personal protective gear and masks
- Tally of infections remains at 56
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
