Coronavirus: three from Hong Kong who sparked Taiwan manhunt fined for flouting quarantine rules
- Contact was lost with the trio – two men and a woman – who arrived on February 8, according to the Taipei city government
- Authorities warn that there will be no leniency for those who violate the law
