Elderly citizens queue for free surgical masks in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighbourhood. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: mask production lines could be running within weeks, though Hong Kong firms seek aid beyond cash subsidies
- Six lines capable of producing a total of 10 million masks are expected to go online soon, with other private parties planning lines of their own
- Government help in securing factory space as well as quicker border clearance and certification among logistical help sought
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
