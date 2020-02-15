Elderly citizens queue for free surgical masks in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighbourhood. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: mask production lines could be running within weeks, though Hong Kong firms seek aid beyond cash subsidies

  • Six lines capable of producing a total of 10 million masks are expected to go online soon, with other private parties planning lines of their own
  • Government help in securing factory space as well as quicker border clearance and certification among logistical help sought
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:14pm, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Elderly citizens queue for free surgical masks in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighbourhood. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.

Coronavirus outbreak