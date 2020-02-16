An online rumour claiming that the cold front approaching the city from the north could carry the coronavirus has been dismissed as made up by a top meteorologist. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: online rumours claiming cold wind could carry disease to city from Wuhan ‘totally groundless’, says top meteorologist
- Former Hong Kong Observatory director Lam Chiu-ying says claims made online have no scientific basis
- Rumour also claimed that air above Wuhan was filled with smoke carrying the virus after thousand who died were cremated
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
An online rumour claiming that the cold front approaching the city from the north could carry the coronavirus has been dismissed as made up by a top meteorologist. Photo: Sam Tsang