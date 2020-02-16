Dr Stewart Chan stands in front of the bungalow he was quarantined in at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: quarantine came as a shock to Hong Kong emergency doctor

  • Stewart Chan had treated patient with no obvious symptoms at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin on January 19
  • Three days later he was sent to Lady MacLehose Holiday Village and will finally return to work on Sunday
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:15pm, 16 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Dr Stewart Chan stands in front of the bungalow he was quarantined in at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.

Coronavirus outbreak