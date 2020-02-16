Dr Stewart Chan stands in front of the bungalow he was quarantined in at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: quarantine came as a shock to Hong Kong emergency doctor
- Stewart Chan had treated patient with no obvious symptoms at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin on January 19
- Three days later he was sent to Lady MacLehose Holiday Village and will finally return to work on Sunday
