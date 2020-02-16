Elderly Hong Kong residents queue up for surgical masks on Sunday. Photo: Alvin Lum
Coronavirus: put a surgical mask on, Hong Kong welfare chief Law Chi-kwong told

  • Law said he had driven to work and avoided crowds, and so saw no need to don the face covering
  • But a leading disease expert says he should be wearing one because of the common areas he has to use at government headquarters
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Phila Siu
Updated: 6:46pm, 16 Feb, 2020

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.

