Elderly Hong Kong residents queue up for surgical masks on Sunday. Photo: Alvin Lum
Coronavirus: put a surgical mask on, Hong Kong welfare chief Law Chi-kwong told
- Law said he had driven to work and avoided crowds, and so saw no need to don the face covering
- But a leading disease expert says he should be wearing one because of the common areas he has to use at government headquarters
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
