Jess Shek disinfects her cane after every use, but a shortage of hygiene products makes her feel vulnerable. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus outbreak makes life even tougher for Hong Kong’s disabled

  • A reliance on touch to get around leaves blind people vulnerable to infection
  • They and other disabled people are finding it hard to compete for supplies in contagion-hit Hong Kong, and to get basic services and information
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:33am, 17 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Jess Shek disinfects her cane after every use, but a shortage of hygiene products makes her feel vulnerable. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun joined the Hong Kong desk of the South China Morning Post in 2019. She writes on issues that matter to the city’s residents, including geographic communities, ethnic minorities or those brought together by common causes and interests.

Coronavirus outbreak