Jess Shek disinfects her cane after every use, but a shortage of hygiene products makes her feel vulnerable. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus outbreak makes life even tougher for Hong Kong’s disabled
- A reliance on touch to get around leaves blind people vulnerable to infection
- They and other disabled people are finding it hard to compete for supplies in contagion-hit Hong Kong, and to get basic services and information
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Jess Shek disinfects her cane after every use, but a shortage of hygiene products makes her feel vulnerable. Photo: Jonathan Wong