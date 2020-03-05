Professor Vanessa Barrs is among several animal health experts that the government has consulted over the dog’s case. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong dog’s infection not confirmed until blood tests, government health adviser says

  • The government said the Pomeranian had a ‘low-level infection’ after it repeatedly tested ‘weak positive’
  • But City University professor insists only a screening for antibodies can confirm the diagnosis
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Karen Zhang
Karen Zhang

Updated: 4:23pm, 5 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Professor Vanessa Barrs is among several animal health experts that the government has consulted over the dog’s case. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak