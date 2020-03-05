Tsoi Yiu-cheong (left) and Wong Chi-yuen have published a study revealing the widespread deployment of restaurant bans against mainland Chinese during the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: more than 100 Hong Kong restaurants refuse to serve customers from mainland China, investigation reveals
- Businesses are openly discriminating against mainland Chinese during the epidemic, probe finds
- Society for Community Organisation calls for wider definition of race discrimination to cover prejudice against mainlanders
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
