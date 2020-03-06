The woman, 69, is believed to have been infected in India before returning to Hong Kong and going about her daily life by visiting multiple parts of the city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong races to find close contacts of confirmed patient who had visited at least 12 locations in the city on her return from India

  • Authorities believe the woman, who did not have all the telltale symptoms of the virus, was infected in India
  • The 69-year-old visited several places on her return to Hong Kong, which still has 104 confirmed Covid-19 cases after no new ones emerged on Thursday
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 7:15am, 6 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The woman, 69, is believed to have been infected in India before returning to Hong Kong and going about her daily life by visiting multiple parts of the city. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.

Coronavirus outbreak