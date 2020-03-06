The woman, 69, is believed to have been infected in India before returning to Hong Kong and going about her daily life by visiting multiple parts of the city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong races to find close contacts of confirmed patient who had visited at least 12 locations in the city on her return from India
- Authorities believe the woman, who did not have all the telltale symptoms of the virus, was infected in India
- The 69-year-old visited several places on her return to Hong Kong, which still has 104 confirmed Covid-19 cases after no new ones emerged on Thursday
