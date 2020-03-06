Volunteer officers from the Correctional Services Department produce masks at Lo Wu Correctional Institution on February 07, 2020. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong ombudsman should investigate more government departments on how surgical masks meant for internal distribution surfaced on market, lawmaker says

  • Leung Chau-ting, chief executive of the Federation of Civil Service, says the fault lies not with the CSD or the GLD, but various government departments
  • Democratic Party lawmaker James To also says probe should cover all government departments that took a large quantity of CSI masks
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Sum Lok-kei
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 1:31pm, 6 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Volunteer officers from the Correctional Services Department produce masks at Lo Wu Correctional Institution on February 07, 2020. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.

Coronavirus outbreak: All stories