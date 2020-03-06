Volunteer officers from the Correctional Services Department produce masks at Lo Wu Correctional Institution on February 07, 2020. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong ombudsman should investigate more government departments on how surgical masks meant for internal distribution surfaced on market, lawmaker says
- Leung Chau-ting, chief executive of the Federation of Civil Service, says the fault lies not with the CSD or the GLD, but various government departments
- Democratic Party lawmaker James To also says probe should cover all government departments that took a large quantity of CSI masks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
