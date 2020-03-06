Bus firm KMB has decided to begin manufacturing its own masks to keep its 13,000 employees supplied. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bus firm KMB latest to jump into mask-making game after struggles equipping own staff

  • The company, which has seen a recent 30 per cent drop in passengers, said it has no plans to try to access government funding for the project
  • Part of a KMB bus depot in Tuen Mun is being turned into a production area for surgical masks
Updated: 7:47pm, 6 Mar, 2020

Bus firm KMB has decided to begin manufacturing its own masks to keep its 13,000 employees supplied. Photo: Sam Tsang
