Bus firm KMB has decided to begin manufacturing its own masks to keep its 13,000 employees supplied. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bus firm KMB latest to jump into mask-making game after struggles equipping own staff
- The company, which has seen a recent 30 per cent drop in passengers, said it has no plans to try to access government funding for the project
- Part of a KMB bus depot in Tuen Mun is being turned into a production area for surgical masks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
