The HKU study says the risk of death among those aged 70 or above will be around three times more than the overall death rate of 1.4 per cent. Photo: Edmond So
University of Hong Kong researchers put Covid-19 mortality rate at 1.4 per cent
- But HKU researchers say coronavirus epidemic is ‘much more severe and deadlier’ than the 2009 swine flu pandemic
- Earlier this week, WHO estimated coronavirus mortality rate at 3.4 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
