A photograph showing a man eating at Ca-Tu-Ya restaurant has gone viral after online users noticed he had left his face mask on top of unused chopsticks. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong restaurant apologises after photograph showing customer leaving used face mask on self-service cutlery goes viral
- Ca-Tu-Ya in Yau Ma Tei issues public apology after online users criticise customer’s ‘selfish’ and ‘unruly behaviour’
- Restaurant says it has changed policy on self-service cutlery
