Immigration officers intercepted 17 people who were under mandatory quarantine trying to flee Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
The great coronavirus escape: 17 people under mandatory quarantine try to flee Hong Kong
- Government reveals all escapees were stopped at border by immigration officers
- Health secretary Sophia Chan repeats call for ‘self-discipline’ as two people are issued with court summons
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
