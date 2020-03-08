Leung Wai-Kwong, 66, lost his job with a transport company travelling between Hong Kong and Shenzhen in mainland Chinese after the epidemic hit. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Unemployment in Hong Kong soars, leaving workers from all walks of life struggling

  • Chef Wong Bing-kuen has been out of work since Chinese restaurant suspended operations last month
  • World’s most expensive city is ill-equipped to deal with high rate of jobless, lawmakers admit
Fiona Sun
Updated: 9:40am, 8 Mar, 2020

