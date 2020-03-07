Carrie Ng Gui-di, who has a 12-year-old daughter with ADHD, speaks at the March 7 launch event for a survey detailing the struggles of families caring for those with special needs amid the Covid-19 epidemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hongkongers caring for special needs individuals at ‘breaking point’ as vital services are scaled back
- Survey shows respondents, many in lower-income brackets, dealing with lack of sleep, shortened tempers and depression as pressure mounts at home
- Lawmaker calls on government to green light allowance for those caring for relatives at home along with new funds for treatment and training services
